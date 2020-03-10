After Scindia's Exit, Congress Working Committee's (CWC) Average Age Stands At 70 Years

After the dramatic exit of former Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress, the party has now in all true sense become 'grand old', with the average age of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) standing at 70 years. Out of the 23 members of the CWC (after Scindia's exit) most record ages between 65-80. The CWC includes top 'senior' leaders like Adhir Ranjan, Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, A. K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad amongst others.

With Scindia's exit, Congress is now left with only two 'young' voices in the CWC, both from the Gandhi family-- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. If we keep the 'young'' brigade, namely these two aside, the average age of the CWC shoots up to 70 years (69.5 approximately), with the oldest member Motilal Vora being 92 years old.

But what should not come as a surprise is that even if their names were to be included, there isn't much of a tip in the scale as the average age would still be recorded at 68.5 which does not fit the 'youth leader' brand that Rahul Gandhi tries so hard to fit into.

There have always been reports of factionalism within the old and young brigade of the Congress leadership which are not just limited to Madhya Pradesh but Rajasthan as well. It is not unknown that Sonia Gandhi prefers her 'old guard' over young leader whose voices are often snubbed.

Sonia taking over as the 'interim' president of Congress after Rahul's resignation only buttresses the notion that Congress will not allow its young guns to come to the fore, exceptions being the Gandhi family of course. This was also evident when Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath were picked as the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively ignoring dynamic younger leaders like Sachin Pilot and Scindia, despite their sizeable contribution to the party's victory.

With the CWC is still fixated on bringing back Rahul Gandhi as the President in a supposedly 'unanimous' decision, it is not tough to understand the struggles that led Scindia to resign when both the Chief Ministerial position and the state President berth were given to Kamal Nath.

Although the opposition always criticizes the grand old party for keeping its positions of power limited within 'the family,' it won't be wrong to say that the Congress in all true sense never really made way for young blood. At least statistics say so.

