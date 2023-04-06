Congress Working For A Family But I Work For Nation, PM Modi Has Clear Vision: Anil Antony

Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Defence minister AK Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

AK Antony addressed a press conference and he started by quoting a sanskrit verse from Mahabharata, “(Sanskrit: धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः; IAST: dharmo rakṣati rakṣitaḥ)”, which translates to “Dharma protects those who protect it.”

After joining BJP, veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony said, “Nowadays many Congress leaders and workers think that their Dharma is only to be faithful for a family but I think my Dharma is to work for the nation. PM Modi has a clear plan for the next 25 years to make India a developed nation.”

Anil Antony further stated that PM Modi also has a point of view to integrate everyone socially and economically in the nation. The Prime Minister also has a very clear vision to place India as a very prominent pole in an emerging multipolar world.

He also said that the Indian government and the BJP organisation—led by PM Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda—are working tirelessly to take this vision and people-friendly policies to every nook and corner of the country. Young India represents the biggest majority of the country and it is my responsibility to contribute to this vision.

He also appealed to the youth of the country to feel this and join this vision and contribute to the nation’s growth.

After joining BJP, Anil Antony also met party chief JP Nadda along with Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

Former Congress member Anil Antony, who left the grand old party in January of this year, joined the BJP on April 6. Anil Antony, the son of former defence minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony, resigned from the party after allegedly getting threats for objecting to the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He joined the BJP at a press conference held in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other party leaders.

The former digital media coordinator for the AICC stated that he disapproved of the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002, which occurred while PM Modi was the Chief Minister, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. Antony had tweeted his disapproval, calling out the "master brains" behind the documentary who "were the same master brains behind the Iraq war where lakhs of people were killed and displaced."