Congress Working Unitedly Under Party Leadership Says Rajasthan Cabinet Min Raghu Sharma

Refuting reports on a dividing force in the Congress party, senior leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Raghu Sharma asserted that the party is united and no one is working as a dividing force in Rajasthan. Speaking to ANI, the Rajasthan Congress leader said that there can be differences in the party but it is working collectively. "Congress party is United, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. There can be differences in the party but we never worked as a dividing force in Rajasthan", he said.

Further speaking on the recent reshuffle in the Rajasthan cabinet, he said that the reshuffling will make the party stronger as balanced teams have been formed. Speaking this, Sharma said that the party has always worked under the leadership in Rajasthan and the recent reshuffle has made it much stronger with strong teams of SC, ST, and minorities. He said, "I believe, the Cabinet reshuffle has sent a positive message across the state".

The Rajasthan Congress leader also spoke on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's role in the cabinet and said that everyone cannot be a minister and the decision has been taken by the high command after taking everyone in confidence. Further speaking on the remarks made by Ramkesh Meena, the newly appointed advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he stated that it is his personal opinion as an independent MLA. The party is currently focusing on the upcoming elections in 2023.

Rajasthan Congress Cabinet undergoes reshuffle

Earlier on Sunday, November 21, in the first cabinet reshuffle by the Gehlot government, since it came to power, 15 ministers were inducted in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet with 11 ministers from cabinet rank and four ministers of state. This being the first cabinet reshuffle also fulfils the key demand of Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister whose rebellion shook the Congress government last year.

As a part of it, CM Gehlot retained the departments of Finance, Taxation, Home & Justice, DOP, GAD, Cabinet Secretariat, NRI, IT & Communication, Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau, and DIPR for himself, while the Education, Sanskrit Education, and Arts, Literature, Culture, and ASI Department has been given to Dr BD Kalla who had previously served as the Cabinet Minister for the Department of Energy. Apart from that, various other departments has also been handed over to the other ministers of cabinet rank followed by MoS.



Image: ANI/PTI