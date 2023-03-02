Congress Wrests Sagardighi From Mamata Relative, Finds 1 Seat In West Bengal Assembly

Congress ended its political drought in West Bengal with its candidate Bayron Biswas winning the Sagardighi bypoll with a whopping 47.35% of the vote. Debashish Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate in Sagardighi, who is also said to be a distant relative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost out, with 34.94% of the vote. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), represented by Dilip Saha came in third with 13.94% of the vote.

Why Sagardighi victory matters to Congress

Bayron Biswas, the Congress candidate backed by the Left, will be the only Congress candidate in the West Bengal Assembly. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the CPM, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) fought the polls together. However, neither Congress, nor CPM could get even one candidate elected. It was only the ISF, the newest entrant in West Bengal’s political formation, that found a place.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader from Murshidabad and Lok Sabha MP, said the results were proof that Mamata Banerjee is not invincible. CPM leader Mohammed Salim too was celebratory over the results, saying he finds the ‘anti-TMC, anti-BJP’ sentiment encouraging.

Why Sagardighi loss will worry Trinamool

Trinamool Congress’ loss in Sagardighi has a certain degree of significance for the party. The by-polls in Sagardighi took place following the death of Trinamool MLA Subrata Saha. Saha, a regional leader who had won Trinamool the seat thrice, died of a heart attack in December 2022.

Sagardighi is also a constituency in which 63% voters are from the minorities.

While the Sagardighi polls will worry Trinamool, Mamata Banerjee’s party will be ecstatic over its performance in Meghalaya, where it won five seats. However, as political dynamics stand, Banerjee’s party is unlikely to form part of the government which is likely to be led by Conrad Sangma whose National People’s Party (NPP) won 25 out of 59 seats.