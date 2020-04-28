Cong MP Writes To Mamata Banerjee, Asks To 'clarify Position' On Stranded Students In Kota

In light of the students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan from across the country, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clarify her position on the same. In his letter on Tuesday, the Congress MP highlighted that so far no communication has been made by the state of West Bengal to the Rajasthan CM in regards of bringing back the stranded students. Several states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have prepared for buses to bring back students stranded in Kot amid the lockdown to their respective homes.

Chowdhury also highlighted that parents have got the impression by the Bengal CM's press briefings that the state is preparing to bring back the students.

"May I, request you to kindly clarify your position on Kota Students so, that no confusion is cropped up," wrote Adhir Ranjan in his letter to Mamata Banerjee.

Rajasthan's Kota has been a hub of coaching classes where students from across the country enroll to prepare for several competitive exams.

Maharashtra to send 100 buses to Kota

The Maharashtra government has decided to send about 100 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back nearly 2,000 students stranded there due to the lockdown, state Transport Minister Anil Parab has said. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be sent to Kota in the next two days, Parab said late Monday night. A number of students from Maharashtra have been staying at Kota to take coaching classes for the preparation of various competitive entrance examinations after Class 12.

"The Maharashtra government has decided to bring back the students who had gone to Kota. We will send some 100 buses from Dhule to Kota for the purpose, Parab said. The students will first be brought to Maharashtra's Dhule district, which is located adjoining the Madhya Pradesh border, and then sent to their native places by state transport facilities", the minister said.

