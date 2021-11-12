Congress Writes To Mark Zuckerberg Alleging Facebook Is Biased Towards BJP; Seeks Inquiry

Congress on Friday wrote to Facebook seeking an internal inquiry into the functioning of its unit in India. In the letter, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has brought to the notice of CEO Mark Zuckerberg the 'apparent and evident' bias Facebook has shown towards the ruling dispensation despite their 'proclivity for sharing hate speech, misinformation, fake news and inflammatory content on the platform'.

Congress writes to Facebook over bias towards ruling dispensation

"Over the last two years, an abundance of evidence has been released that points to the negligence of your company in controlling this hate speech and deliberately ignoring internal documents raising concerns over the same issues," the Congress Party said in the letter.

The party added, "Not only have your employees pointed out that the AI (Artificial Intelligence) your platform uses is not adequate to identify vernacular languages but in addition, your team has failed to even set up basic keyword detection content. It has also been revealed that your cost-cutting approach towards review led to a rapid increase in such content over the last two years."

Pointing out that India is one of the largest markets of Facebook with over 370 million users, the party's Chairman of Social media Rohan Gupta said," It is extremely unfortunate that your company continues to favour its business interests over the lives and safety of your users." Having said that, Congress urged Facebook to set up an inquiry into the matter, and release the findings in the public domain.

This is not the first time that Congress has written to Facebook. Last year, the grand old party had written to Mark Zuckerberg twice questioning the company's neutrality. This time, the party has written to Facebook after a report by The Wall Street Journal said that Facebook's Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, had “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with BJP despite the fact that they were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.”