Congress Writes To Rajya Sabha Chairman Against Parliament Ruckus Probe; 'Matter Is Over'

After the Congress party refused to be a part of the Rajya Sabha Inquiry Committee, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament, M Venkaiah Naidu, against a probe in the Parliament ruckus. In the letter addressed to Naidu, Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted that a probe in the August 11, 2021 incident seems to be designed to silence the Member of the Parliament.

"It will not only suppress the voices of the people's representatives but will deliberately brush aside all those that are uncomfortable to the government," the Congress leader said in the letter to the Chairman of the Upper House. M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier announced that an Inquiry Committee will be set up to probe the Parliament ruckus that unfolded on August 11, 2021.

'No need for inquiry': Mallikarjun Kharge

Talking about writing to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman that there is no necessity to constitute an inquiry committee to probe ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11 because the matter is already over and the session is closed. Once a matter is closed, it shouldn't be reopened."

"We are firm that it is not necessary now. I've also informed other Opposition floor leaders about the matter. Many have denied the constitution of the committee," further said the Congress leader.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament that was filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir, came to an end on August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos, with opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

Keeping in view the same, at the Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Union ministers' meet, it was decided that a committee will be formed and action will be taken against the MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session.

(With inputs from ANI)