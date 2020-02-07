SHOCKING: Congress's Yashomati Thakur Enters ICU Of Hospital With Huge Army Of Supporters

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur entered an ICU of a hospital with a huge army of supporters and the video that surfaced on the internet have shocked the netizens. Thakur visited the hospital to meet the 25-year-old teacher from Wardha who was burnt by a married stalker, but in doing so, she entered the ICU of the hospital with a large number of supporters.

In May 2019, a video of the then All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Yashomati Thakur surfaced in which she was seen abusing the public officials in a meeting. The incident had taken place during a meeting on water resources.

Also in July 2019, the Congress leader was seen abusing and arguing with police officials in the hospital when she went to meet a rebel Karnataka MLA who was admitted to the hospital reportedly due to a heart problem.