Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

SHOCKING: Congress's Yashomati Thakur Enters ICU Of Hospital With Huge Army Of Supporters

Politics

Congress leader Yashomati Thakur entered an ICU of a hospital with a huge army of supporters to visit 25-year-old Wardha teacher who was burnt by a stalker

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur entered an ICU of a hospital with a huge army of supporters and the video that surfaced on the internet have shocked the netizens. Thakur visited the hospital to meet the 25-year-old teacher from Wardha who was burnt by a married stalker, but in doing so, she entered the ICU of the hospital with a large number of supporters.

In May 2019, a video of the then All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Yashomati Thakur surfaced in which she was seen abusing the public officials in a meeting. The incident had taken place during a meeting on water resources. 

Also in July 2019, the Congress leader was seen abusing and arguing with police officials in the hospital when she went to meet a rebel Karnataka MLA who was admitted to the hospital reportedly due to a heart problem.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
EC ISSUES NOTICE TO YOGI ADITYANATH
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020