Congress, Yet To Clear Stand On Delhi Ordinance, Invites AAP To Bengaluru Oppn Meeting

The sources have revealed that the Congress party has reached out to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with an invitation to attend the upcoming meeting of the opposition parties in Bangalore on July 17 and 18. This development comes in the wake of ongoing internal discord between the two parties over Delhi ordinance issue. After the first opposition meet in Patna, AAP declared that it will not be part of any future gatherings that include the Congress until the party opposes the Delhi ordinance publicly.

AAP & Congress at loggerheads

During the first opposition meeting that was held in Patna, tensions between the Congress and AAP surfaced as they found themselves at the odds over the discussion on Centre's Delhi ordinance. While other opposition leaders gathered to showcase unity, the AAP took a different stance, insisting that the ordinance issue should be addressed during the meeting. This disagreement led to verbal sparring and accusations between both the parties.

AAP leader Atishi criticised the Congress and said that their lack of alignment on the issue indicated support for an unconstitutional ordinance. The Congress party, on the other hand, emphasised that the meeting should focus on collective agendas rather than individual party or state interests.

Despite their differences, the Congress party has now taken the initiative to approach AAP and urge them to join the upcoming opposition meeting in Bangalore. However, sources within the AAP reveal that the party wants Congress to publicly announce their opposition to the ordinance.

AAP against Centre's Delhi Ordinance

The ordinance in question, introduced by the central government, was put into effect on May 19 to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. It came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It has set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings of Group A officers.

Opposition unity a challenge

As the second opposition meeting to take on PM Modi and BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election approaches, the challenge of achieving unity among the various political parties still remains a challenge. Differences on several issues have been evident since the beginning, as the opposition strives to present a consolidated front against the BJP in the forthcoming general and assembly elections. The success of the opposition's united front in Bangalore hinges on their ability to overcome internal strife and their coming together for a common goal. Only time will tell if they can bridge the gaps and put forward a formidable challenge to the ruling party.