Congress Yet To Get Over Renaming Of Khel Ratna Award, Asks 'Will BJP Rename Country Too?'

Yet to get over the renaming of the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Congress on Saturday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government would change the name of the country as well. Speaking to reporters, the party president of the Jharkhand unit, Rameshwar Oraon, asserted that the Centre can go on changing the names, as leaders like Rajeev Gandhi 'reside in the hearts' of people.

"If left to BJP, saffron will be hoisted instead of tricolour": Congress

On the birth anniversary of Rajeev Gandhi, Rameshwar Oraon inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Senior Citizen Park in Ranchi. After the inauguration ceremony, the state Congress chief, in an address to the media, said, "Rajiv Gandhi was the founder of modern India. He was the originator of the era. Once we had telephone sets, now it became handy and compact. From calling to watching a live football match, mobile phones brought the world into our hands. Now the BJP cannot change reality. They may change the names, but it hardly matters. Rajiv Gandhi resides in people's hearts."

"Those who have got the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will remember the present name. Major Dhyan Chand was a great man. I am not against him," he further stated, outlining that what the BJP was doing was his concern and that it was 'dangerous'. He then went on to ask,"Will they change the name of the country too?" Answering the question himself, he added that if left to the BJP, not only will they change the name of the country but they will also hoist saffron in place of the tricolour.

On August 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. The announcement came after thousands of citizens, citing the bronze medal win of India's men's hockey team and also the stellar performance of the women's team, requested the Central government through social media to pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand for his major contribution to hockey.