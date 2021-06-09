Congress 'young Guard' Spent, Milind Deora Laments Peers But Messages 'high Command' Too

Congress leader Milind Deora lamented the exit of senior party leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday after he joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Deora said he believes that his party can and must reclaim its position as India’s ‘big tent party’ but wished that his friends, peers and valued colleagues hadn’t left Congress or switched to other parties.

Pertinently, Milind Deora's tweet comes minutes after he had hailed a move by the BJP-led Gujarat government that would have rung alarm bells among political circles as Deora is among the frequently cited 'young guard' of the Congress that was reported to have been unhappy because of the various issues within the party. From these, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada have now joined BJP and Sachin Pilot's own breakaway was scuttled by Ashok Gehlot. Deora, it is important to note, has almost no role to play in the current MVA government in which Congress is a constituent.

“I believe in @INCIndia as a party that can & must reclaim its position as India’s big tent party. We still have a strong bench that if empowered & optimally utilised, can deliver. I only wish that several of my friends, peers & valued colleagues hadn’t left us,” Milind Deora tweeted minutes after Prasada joined BJP.

He had earlier tweeted:

A welcome move for other states to emulate.



Don’t call it a “sensitive gesture” though. All states must intervene urgently if we’re to prevent further job losses in India’s hospitality sector. https://t.co/7fUkBBlOI5 — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) June 9, 2021

Jitin Prasada, a senior Congress leader despite his relatively young 48 years, was welcomed into the saffron fold at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Prasada jumped ship ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to take place early next year. The Congress leader, who was perceived as Rahul Gandhi's close aide, met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi before joining the party.

Congress dubs Jitin Prasada a 'betrayer'

Jitin Prasada’s induction into BJP will serve as a huge embarrassment to Congress as he was the AICC in charge of the West Bengal Assembly polls, which saw the party’s total wipe-out in the state. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu dubbed Prasada a "betrayer" and lamented that he jumped ship despite the party providing him multiple opportunities including his recent key West Bengal role.

Questioning the political relevance of the ex-Union Minister in the upcoming Assembly polls, Lallu added, "Prasada contested the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election. The entire state knows the relevance of a person who cannot win an election an Assembly and Lok Sabha election on his home turf. I am saying with full confidence that he won't get success".

On the other hand, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasada into the party folds, hoping that the latter could help contribute to the nation and party's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking to the media, Scindia said that he welcomes Jitin Prasada will 'all his heart' calling him his 'younger brother.'