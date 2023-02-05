Congress's 85th Plenary Session To Be Game Changer For Indian Politics: K C Venugopal

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday claimed the three-day 85th plenary session of the party to be held in Raipur from February 24 will be a "game changer" for Indian politics.

Venugopal along with senior party leaders Pawan Bansal and Tariq Anwar reached Chhattisgarh's capital to take stock of preparations for the plenary session to be held at the Rajyotsava Sthal in Nava Raipur.

Talking to media persons at the airport here, Venugopal said, “We have come here to take stock of the preparations for the plenary session scheduled to be held from February 24 to 26. This plenary is going to be a game changer of Indian politics." To a query, he targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre said, ''The BJP is only spreading lies in the country. They talked about Bharat Jodo Yatra too. The yatra became one of the biggest political movements in the country. The entire BJP was against it. The BJP can do politics." The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi began on September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and concluded on January 30, 2023 in Srinagar.

As Venugopal, Bansal and Anwar arrived at the Raipur airport on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues and state Congress chief Mohan Markam were among those present to welcome them.

They then visited the venue where the plenary session of the Congress will be conducted.

Later, a meeting was held on preparations for the conclave.

Senior party leaders from across the country will participate in the three-day mega conclave, where all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates would ratify the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge.

