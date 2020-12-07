Congress's Doublespeak Exposed: In 2012 Video, Kapil Sibal Explained Benefits Of Farm Laws

Congress party's double standards on the Central government's farm laws was exposed on Monday as a video of former Union Minister Kapil Sibal surfaced from 2012, where he can be seen explaining the benefits of the contentious farm bills in the Parliament.

Sibal, who was one of the top ministers and held crucial portfolios in the UPA government, was seen counting the benefits of the agriculture laws that the Congress is now protesting against.

"When the farmer goes to sell his produce, he finds no market. If he goes to mandi, 35 to 40% of his produce gets spoiled. Then there are eight commission agents who (cut their profit). Studies suggest that the poor farmer receives only 15 to 17% profit of his produce that is sold in the market. The rest goes to the middlemen. So the Opposition leaders have to decide whether they are with the farmers or the middlemen," argued Kapil Sibal in the Parliament, backing the farm laws in 2012.

In contrast to its earlier stand, Congress is now protesting against the bills and has supported the farmers' movement in Delhi, demanding a withdrawal of the bills. The Opposition has termed the newly enacted farmer laws as 'anti-farmer' and 'corporate-friendly' when it once preached the benefits of the bills.

Congress supports Bharat Bandh call

Moreover, Congress has also supported the Bharat Bandh call issued by farmers' unions on December 8, as part of their agitation against the three laws introduced by the Centre in September. A total of 11 non-BJP parties have extended their support to the call for Bharat Bandh.

Despite the Centre's repeated assurance and appeals, the farmers' unions have remained stern on continuing with the protest. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is in talks with the farmer's unions has announced that the next round of discussions will take place on December 9.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

