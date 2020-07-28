Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Accuses Rajasthan Governor Of Seeking President's Rule In State

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday took a swipe at Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for the alleged delay in summoning the Assembly session. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has been demanding a special session of the Assembly to reportedly prove its majority amid the challenge posed by the 19 MLAs belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp. The Congress leader alleged that Mishra was exploring ways to ensure the imposition of President's Rule in Rajasthan. Maintaining that Rajasthan is a land of warriors, he warned against BJP's attempt to illegally grab the state government.

Hon'ble Governor, Rajasthan, your actions suggest that you are exploring the ways and means to impose 356 in #Rajasthan and hell bent upon grabbing Rajasthan, don't forget that Rajasthan is a land of warriors, Rana Pratap to Panna dai were born there. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 28, 2020

Read: 'Whip Of Help For BJP': Priyanka Gandhi Fumes Over BSP's Intervention In Rajasthan Crisis

Gehlot government sends fresh proposal to Governor

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government sent a revised proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra asking him to summon the Assembly session from July 31. This comes a day after Mishra had given a conditional nod for the Assembly session provided the state government gives a 21-day notice. A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot formulated a response to these points raised by Mishra. This is the third time in a row that the Rajasthan government has sent the proposal to the Governor for summoning a special session of the Assembly.

Read: Rajasthan's Law & Order Goes For Toss, Admin Absent Amid Gehlot-Pilot Resort Politics

Rajasthan political turmoil

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief. On July 24, a division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

This implies that the Speaker cannot take any coercive action against the Pilot camp until the HC concludes hearing the matter. Meanwhile, former Union Law Ministers and senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Salman Khurshid wrote to the Rajasthan Governor urging him to call the Assembly session on the advice of the state Cabinet. They expressed apprehension that a constitutional crisis could be created in Rajasthan due to the inaction of Mishra.

Read: Sachin Pilot Camp Denies Desertion From Ranks, Claims 10-15 More MLAs Will Extend Support

Read: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Sends Proposal To Guv; BJP,BSP File Pleas In HC