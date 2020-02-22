Cong's Adhir Ranjan Declines Invite For Trump's Dinner, Cites Sonia Gandhi's Exclusion

Even as sources said that Opposition leaders namely Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary have been invited for US President Donald Trump's dinner with President Ramnath Kovind, Chowdhary has said he will not attend as Congress president has not been invited. Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, he said, that the Centre ruled by BJP has not invited "his leader"- interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and therefore he won't attend the event either.

Chowdhary said: "No, I will not attend. They haven't invited my leader Sonia Gandhi. Why didn't they invite my leader Sonia for the dinner? They should have at least invited my leader Sonia Gandhi."

US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

UP CM Yogi, Gujarat CM Rupani not to be part of Trump's Taj visit, roadshow: Sources

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

US President Trump to have access to $40Mn worth communication tech during India visit