Cong's Adhir Ranjan Demands For AFSPA Repeal From Nagaland, Says 'it Has Lost Credibility'

Voicing the opposition's demand for repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the Northeastern states, Leader of the Congress (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Friday said that the common people are against such kind of laws brought in by the central government and due to this, the Act has lost its credibility.

He also pointed out that people have been agitating against the central government's acts because it has been misused by the government and furthermore, people are harassed and are subjected to various kinds of oppression.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who was speaking in the Parliament, also referred to the Nagaland civilian killings that took place earlier in December 2021, and said that the government should consider repealing such kind of anti-people act from the northeastern states.

In a similar manner, the National People's Party (NPP) MLA and an ally of BJP, Agatha Sangma, also while speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament, requested the central government to consider the sentiments of the northeast people and further repeal the AFSPA. Stating that she represents the northeast states, Sangma also requested to consider the long-pending demands of the people.

Mentioning the Nagaland civilian killings, she said, "There was a very unfortunate incident that happened in Nagaland in December last year and such incidents should not have really happened where many innocent lives were lost. We do not want this sort of incident to ever repeat and that's why I think it is important that AFSPA is repealed."

Northeastern states demand the repeal of AFSPA

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958 has been time and again opposed by several northeastern states including Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and others. Earlier in 2018, the union government had removed the Act from Meghalaya after 27 years, however, it continues to remain in force in Nagaland, Assam, and other portions of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Act was enacted by the Parliament in 1958 providing the Indian security forces special powers to deal with the Naga armed insurgency. Concerning the same, a massive attack on several civilians that took place in December in Nagaland brought the armed forces under the fire of the people.

On December 4, 2021, in an indiscriminate firing by the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army, 13 innocent civilians were killed followed by the killing of another innocent person by security forces at the Mon town on December 5, 2021. After the killings of the civilians, several people stood up against the contentious AFSPA and demanded the repealing of the Act from Nagaland and Manipur.

Image: ANI/PTI