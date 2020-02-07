Cong's Adhir Ranjan Fires Choice Words After PM Modi's 'Fit India' Remark On His Antics

In yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday has said that the Prime Minister is an "event addicted person." Speaking to news agency ANI, over PM's visit to Assam, he said: "We want peace to avail in Assam." The Congress leader spoke just ahead of the PM's visit to the first visit to Assam since the government's move on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act triggered protests in the state killing three people.

"Our PM is an event addicted to Prime Minister. So I want to advise him that Bodo agreement is done then he should also look for Bru refugees in Mizoram," Adhir Ranjan said.

Adhir Ranjan's remark comes after the PM on Thursday slammed the Congress party for dealing with the issues of the North East in a superficial manner. Contending that the agreements signed during the previous regimes remained only on paper, the PM hailed the recently inked pact with the Bodo militant groups.

The PM said: “For us, the North East is not a region to be used for votes. In the last 5 years, Delhi has gone to the footsteps of the North East. Regularly, the Ministers continue to visit this region. Whether it is providing electricity, Railways, airports, mobile connectivity, we have tried to do it.”

On Thursday while replying to the Motion of thanks by the President, Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister stated that whenever he sees Adhir Ranjan, he congratulates Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju because the Congress leader promotes 'Fit India' movement very well.

The Prime Minister said, " When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju Ji, Adhir Ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju Ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches."

