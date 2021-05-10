Cong's Adhir Ranjan Urges President Kovind To Convene Special COVID Session Of Parliament

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to convene a special session of the Parliament on the COVID-19 crisis. He addressed the grave situation in the country amid the pandemic and demanded a special session in this hour of crisis.

In his letter to the President, Chowdhury urged that a special “COVID crisis” session should be held so that the MPs could discuss about the situation that people are having to face in their own constituencies.

“Corona pandemic in the Country is in a grave situation and you must be well informed about the exact scenario. In this critical situation, I would urge your kind conscious to convene a special (covid crisis) session of Parliament and Each Member of Parliament represents his/her constituency from respective State has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease lives of suffering people,'' said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury writes to PM Modi

On Saturday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the second wave of the pandemic had caught West Bengal like many other states "in a devastating situation". He stated that the state needs support in terms of medical supplies-- the supply of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and ramping up of hospital beds. He urged PM Modi to issue directions for providing medical help to the state.

"The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had caught the state of West Bengal like many other states in a devastating situation, despite best efforts. The condition of common patients is indescribable. At this critical situation, I would sincerely appeal to the Prime Minister of India to stand by West Bengal and instruct for total support with oxygen, medicines, vaccine, beds and all other medical help," he said.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,818 discharges and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,26,62,575

Total discharges: 1,86,71,222

Death toll: 2,46,116

Active cases: 37,45,237

Total vaccination: 17,01,76,603

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/PIXABAY)