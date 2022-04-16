Congress Calls For Talks With Pakistan To Stop Terror In J&K; Blames Lt Guv Sinha

Amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir rising over targeted killings in the region, Congress leader Ashwani Handa has now called on the government to hold talks with Pakistan. Handa stated that the J&K administration was failing to control terrorism in the region despite its claims.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress leader had slammed J&K's Lieutenant Governor and his administration for failing to control terrorism in the union territory following the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent Sarpanch in Baramulla.

Ashwani Handa, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday, slammed the government and said that it was failing to control terrorism in the UT. He claimed that political parties were using Pakistan as an excuse to save themselves instead of addressing the issue of terrorism. “For the past 8 years, the government have been claiming that bullets will be replied with bullets. But I don’t think the government has a move to resolve terrorism,” Handa told Republic.

“The J&K administration claims that targeted killings have been stopped but hybrid killings have been going on for the past year. The government doesn’t have information on the perpetrators of these attacks,” the Congress leader said. Further attacking the government, he claimed that he was scared to go to Kashmir. “The people of J&K are scared. Despite the government’s claims that Kashmir is safe, people are afraid to travel to the region now,” he said.

Handa went on to claim that the government must hold talks with Pakistan to resolve terrorism. “Governments have been using the name of Pakistan to save themselves. But these targeted killings can’t be stopped until we hold talks with Pakistan,” the Congress leader added. He further claimed that the government must speak to the people of J&K and take adequate decisions.

Ashwani Handa slams J&K admin over Baramulla sarpanch killing

It is pertinent to note that Congress leader Ashwani Handa while reacting to the targeted killing of a Sarpanch in Baramulla, accused the J&K Lieutenant Governor and his administration of failing to stop the killings.

Terrorists killed Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent Sarpanch in the Goshbugh area of Pattan in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday. Handa said that claims made by Lt Gov Manoj Sinha on terrorism proved to be lies and urged the central government to dismiss the Lieutenant Governor's administration. He also requested the government to give the responsibility for tackling terrorism in J&K to a credible person other than Lt Gov Sinha.

Interestingly, Handa also blamed Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' movie for a reported increase in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress leader was reacting to the recent attack on a civilian in the Kulgam district which resulted in his death on Wednesday when he made the allegation.

Accusing the movie of causing violence in the UT, Handa said, “Every other day, a Muslim or a non-Kashmiri civilian is being attacked and the government continues to stay unresponsive on the incidents.”

Image: REPUBLICWORLD