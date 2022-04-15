Cong's Bhakta Charan Das Hits Out At 'The Kashmir Files'; Calls For Film On Somnath Riots

With the controversy surrounding Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture The Kashmir Files subsiding after months, yet another political debate has been set forth as the filmmaker announced his upcoming film, The Delhi Files on Friday. With political factions trading barbs over the upcoming film, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das attempted a dig at the Centre for 'creating hatred' in society. He further said that by making a film like The Kashmir Files, the film's crew and the Centre is portraying "one religion weak and the other stronger." He further quipped why there is no film made on Gujarat over the 1990's communal riots in Somnath.

AICC member Bhakta Charan Dass said, "The government is bringing such issues, and you are creating hatred in society. Our team went to Jammu and Kashmir, whatever happened with women there, was really sad. If Hindus have sacrificed then, even Muslims have sacrificed. A terrorist is a terrorist. Hindus and Muslims both have tolerated terrorists in J&K."

"By making one film, you will show one religion weak and the other stronger. Religion should not come in between. Make a film on Gujarat, why you're not doing it? What was started in Somnath by LK Advani, in 52 cities curfew was announced at that time. Before that Hindus and Muslims both used to live peacefully," he added.

Vivek Agnihotri announces The Delhi Files

Earlier in the day, Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for unearthing stories of the past while also emphasising the atrocities and injustice faced by people courageously, took to Twitter and announced that he has commenced working on his next film, The Delhi Files. The film was initially announced in the month of September last year as Agnihotri unveiled a motion poster of the same, which is a part of his trilogy after The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.

The motion poster of the film bore the tagline saying 'Right to Life.' It is backed by Abhishek Agarwal Arts under Vivek Agnihotri's label I am Buddha Production.

Somnath Riots

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani had led the infamous rath yatra in 1990, which led to nationwide anti-muslim riots in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, eventually leading to his arrest in Bihar's Samastipur by the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The rath yatra, which took place during the 1989 elections, helped the BJP polarise Hindu votes in support of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya in place of Babri Masjid.

Advani and his supporters later demolished the Babri Masjid two years after his yatra, which also had a profound effect on BJP's electoral fortunes as the saffron party's representation in the parliament.