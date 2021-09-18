Cong's BV Srinivas Rebuts Amarinder Singh's 'humiliated' Remark, Preaches Party's Values

BV Srinivas, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), came to the rescue of the Congress repute and speculation on factionalism in the party after the resignation of the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh. After tendering his resignation, Singh referred to his ousting and ongoing tussle within Punjab Congress as 'humiliating' and that the Congress was free to appoint anyone for the post.

Minutes after Captain Singh's resignation, IYC President took to Twitter and was quick to preach and impart the essence of organisations, leadership, loyalty, strength and insult. He said, "Organization is not insulted. The organization gives you strength Not from the leader of the organization Leaders are from 'Organisation'... Ultimately the 'organization' is paramount."

Punjab CM resigns after 'humiliation' by Congress

Reports suggest that the CM had dialled Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and veteran Kamal Nath said he was 'a true Congressman at heart' and would do nothing to hurt the party's chances in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. He had told Gandhi that he had accepted all the political changes that happened till now on her word, but now would no longer be able to take such 'humiliation'.

After tendering his resignation, Amarinder Singh confirmed the same to the media, "I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government." The outgoing Chief Minister added," It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".

Stating that his quitting the CM office is not an indication of his quitting politics, Amarinder Singh had said, "There is always an option of future. I will talk to my loyalists, and make a decision regarding the same," the outgoing CM added.

Punjab Congress Row

In August, Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit, which riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfil the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Also, overlooking Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President on July 18.

Image: ANI