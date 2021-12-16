Cong's Campaign Strategy Discussed For Upcoming Punjab Assembly Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu along with party's campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday discussed the campaign strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls.

It was the first meeting of the campaign committee which was recently announced by the Congress for the Punjab assembly polls.

Former state party chief Jakhar, who was appointed chairman of the campaign committee, called the meeting. It was attended by AICC incharge Punjab Harish Chaudhary, minister Pargat Singh and MLA Raminder Singh Awla.

During the meeting, the party leaders brainstormed on the possible theme around which the party's campaign can be built for the upcoming elections, Congress sources said.

They discussed whether the campaign should be based on personality, ideology, performance or vision, they said.

Chaudhary, later in a tweet, said that the election campaign committee formed for the state assembly polls discussed strategy.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu, while talking to reporters, said, "It is an important meeting." "Unity means strength and division causes decline," he said, adding that it was their responsibility to make the organisation stronger.

Sidhu further said that with party leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, bringing Jakhar as the chairman of the campaign committee and Partap Singh Bajwa as the chairman of the manifesto committee, the Congress had been strengthened.

Later in the evening, Sidhu held a meeting of newly appointed district presidents and working presidents to have discussions regarding the assembly polls.

He said that the party workers were the real strength of the Congress and the party was moving forward with positive thinking.

Meanwhile, Sidhu, who was appointed the chairman of the state election committee, called its first meeting on Thursday.

"PEC meeting convened for 5 pm tomorrow (December 16) at Punjab Congress Bhawan, Chandigarh… All are requested to attend," he said in a tweet.

