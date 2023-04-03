Cong's Digivijaya Threatens To Sue BJP Leader Over Alleged 'friends With Extremists, Pak' Remark

Quick links:
Image: Digivijaya Singh threatens to sue BJP leader
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday threatened to sue Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh in charge P Muralidhar Rao for defamation for allegedly claiming the former was a "friend" of extremists and neighbouring Pakistan.
Singh during the day tweeted on the issue along with the image of a news report that claimed Rao made such a remark.
As per new reports, the remarks, including that Singh considered the BJP a bigger enemy than Pakistan, was allegedly made by Rao at a function in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official residence on Saturday.
"Are you out here? You have to reply in the court for the allegations you have levelled," Singh tweeted.
Incidentally, Singh himself is facing some defamation cases, including for alleging that MP BJP chief VD Sharma was involved in the Vyapam scam.
Singh was granted bail in the case, which was filed in 2014, in February this year.
