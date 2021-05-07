Cong's Hanumantha Rao Slams Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay For Calling Mamata 'Begum'

Senior Congress leader from Telangana, V. Hanumantha Rao on Thursday attacked state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for addressing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as 'Mamata Begum' and 'Mamata Khan' while speaking at a protest against the alleged post-election violence. Rao said that at one point the Central Government talks about empowerment of women through 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme and on the other, their ministers make such derogatory comments.

Rao also defined the TMC Chief's victory as a lesson for the BJP and demanded action against Kumar.

"Mamata Banerjee has taught a befitting lesson to the BJP in the recent West Bengal Assembly polls," added Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao.

'Appeasement politics'

Earlier, ex-TMC leader and now West Bengal BJP minister Suvendu Adhikari had also made similar comments against Mamata Banerjee over her appeasement policies.

Mamata Banerjee used to say Eid Mubarak and such was the habit that she congratulated people on Holi with Holi Mubarak. Don't give your vote to Begum. If you vote for Begum, this will become mini Pakistan. Begum knows no one except Sufiyan.

Attack over no lockdown

Rao also talked about the COVID situation of the state and attacked State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for not supporting lockdown in the state. He further requested the government to impose lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the virus. Questioning Somesh Kumar, Rao said:

While the court is time and again saying that lockdown can be implemented, why is it that Somesh Kumar is saying that lockdown is not necessary in the state. Out of every four people who are being tested one is turning out to be positive. There are chances of a third wave too.

(Inputs from ANI)