'Cong's Himachal Polls Planning Not Up To Mark’: Anand Sharma On Chinks In Party's Armour

On the day Himachal Pradesh is voting for the assembly elections, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday, November 12 expressed the possibility that the party's campaign planning for the assembly elections in the hill state could have been "much better" and that there was scope for inclusion of more senior leaders in the campaigning. He also stated that his services remained under-utilised.

Sharma, a native from the state expressed confidence that Congress will win the assembly polls with a ‘stable majority’ on the back of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s spirited campaign.

Sharma also blamed both the BJP and the Congress for not having assessed the implications of the new pension scheme and termed the move to opt for it an "error of judgement" during the reign of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

‘Yes, I was unhappy’

Notably, Anand Sharma in the lead up to the elections resigned as the Chairman of the steering committee chief in the state and thus he stated he wasn’t happy for not having been consulted on matters of strategy. He added that in spite of all this, he was still involved in the campaign. “Yes I was (unhappy) because I was chairman of the steering committee but not involved in consultations nor invited in any meetings and even now in the strategic planning of the party campaign. I was not consulted, yet I have campaigned,” Anand Sharma said while speaking to PTI.

Anand Sharma further stated that senior Congress leaders who know the state much better were also not consulted. He said, "I have campaigned without any complaints but as I have said, this could have been planned much better. The senior leaders were available and should have been consulted, those who have knowledge of the state."

‘No centralised planning’

Picking faults in the campaign strategy of the party, Sharma mentioned the absence of proper planning and that he did his best to campaign for the candidates who invited him in their respective constituencies.

"We are better placed than 2017 because we have taken up issues which are of special concern to the masses whether it is unemployment, inflation, the old pension scheme or the Agnipath recruitment scheme," the 69-year-old leader, who had been named in the party's list of star campaigners, said.

‘Error of judgement to introduce pension scheme during Congress rule’

With Virbhadra Singh as the former Chief Minister, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was introduced at the wrong time, Sharma stated and explained that the mistake was subsequently not corrected when the party was voted back to power in 2012. "It was perhaps an error of judgement to opt for it when we had Virbhadra Singh as CM. Unfortunately, we did not correct it when we returned to power in the state in 2012 and Mr. P Chidambaram was Finance Minister," Anand Sharma told PTI.

