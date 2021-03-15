Cong's Kharge Wants No Politics Over EC Refuting 'attack' On Mamata; Quiet On Adhir Ranjan

As West Bengal inches closer to assembly elections, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP after EC ruled out an angle of attack over the incident that saw CM Mamata Banerjee sustain injuries. Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP for engaging in 'politics' despite EC's decision. Interacting with the media, Kharge also questioned the suspension of West Bengal's Director Security and Purba Medinipur’s Superintendent of Police.

"The EC has stated that it was an accident. Why were the 2 SPs suspended then? BJP should atleast trust the EC. This is politics. Modi and Shah term all such things as drama. There should not be any politics on this" said Kharge

Kharge's appeal against politics sounds suspect given that the Congress party, via Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has insisted from the start that Mamata Banerjee's claim of attack was mere 'drama'. In fact, Chowdhury's first such statement came even before the Bengal CM reached hospital following her injury.

EC Rules Out Attack On Mamata Banerjee

Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ruled out West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's injury at Nandigram being the result of an attack, contrary to TMC's claim that the Nandigram incident was a conspiracy. As per ANI, the ECI ruled out the possibility of it being an attack based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal, and it has said that details relating to this will be given in due course.

Election Commission of India (ECI) rules out an attack on CM Mamata Banerjee. Details to follow: ECI decision based on a report by state's Observers and Chief Secretary — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

In addition, the ECI also remarked that the report submitted by West Bengal government on the alleged attack was 'sketchy'. "The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," an ECI official told PTI.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has inducted BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.