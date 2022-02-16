Cong's Manish Tewari Hits Out At Ashwani Kumar, 'politics Has Become A Hunt For RS Seat'

Hitting out at former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on his statement against the Gandhi family and the Congress leadership, Punjab Congress MP Manish Tewari indirectly targetted Kumar saying that for some politics have become a perennial hunt for a Rajya Sabha seat. In a tweet (now deleted), he shared the remarks made by Ashwani Kumar to a news channel and said,

"Is internal democracy in political parties not a battle worth fighting for irrespective of the odds? Unfortunately for some Politics has become a perennial hunt for Rajya Sabha sinecures wherever from? Incidentally, 7 in Punjab are in play between April-July-22"

This came on the same day why the senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister, Ashwani Kumar who represented Punjab in Parliament tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Reacting to his resignation, Manish Tewari also tweeted a copy of his resignation letter and called it a very "unfortunate incident". Stating that there were vigorous differences of opinion with him, he tweeted the same.

Sad.

We had vigorous differences of opinion but in a very civilised manner. Unfortunate that @DrAshwani_Kumar felt compelled to take this call. https://t.co/BF8vvTEt5q — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 15, 2022

Notably, while Congress continues to remain silent on the back-to-back exits from the party, this has once again raised speculations about the simmering tension between the party leaders.

Senior Congress leader ends 46 years of association with the party

Ending his 46 years of association with the party, senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday stating that he took the decision in view of the present circumstances and due to inconsistency with his dignity.

Further speaking to Republic on the same, the ex-Congress leader said that his resignation was self-explanatory and he will continue to work for public causes but without any party folds as he is not able to make any contributions while remaining in the party.

Further clarifying his reasons for parting ways with the grand old party, Kumar said, "Several senior leaders have realised that they are not a part of a deliberative process in the party and it is obvious for many of the leaders that they are not considered as individuals and feeling diminished. I don't think the Congress party was an instrument for elevation anymore."

Image: ANI