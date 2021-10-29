Cong's Nana Patole Accuses BJP Of 'deliberately Stamping' Ambedkarite Activists As Naxals

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of branding Ambedkarites as Naxals. Speaking at an event organised by Congress, Patole stated that the BJP has 'deliberately stamped the activists' who follow late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In addition, he claimed that the saffron party has labelled these activists as Naxalites.

"The BJP, after coming to power at the Centre in 2014, has deliberately stamped the activists who follow late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as Naxalites. It is an attempt to further shrink political space for them.

He further hit out at the BJP and stated that Dr Ambedkar, who is the chief architect of the Constitution brought the downtrodden into the national mainstream. Moreover, he also stated that the Centre is taking steps to alter it. Patole also asserted that the grand old party has always been guided by social justice in its politics.

"Dr Ambedkar brought the downtrodden into the national mainstream. He was the chief architect of the Constitution, but now steps are being taken by the BJP- led government to change it. The Congress has always been guided by social justice in its politics," Patole said.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Congress chief also claimed that Congress is a party of ideas that 'saves people of all castes'. He further said that people have begun to understand the thoughts of the Congress party which is the only party that can save this country.

कॉंग्रेस पक्षाचे विचार व कॉंग्रेसच या देशाला तारणारा पक्ष आहे हे लोकांना समजू लागले.



आज तिळक भवन दादर मुंबई येथे अहमदनगर मनपाचे माजी विरोधी पक्षनेते दशरथ शिंदे तसेच अखिल भारतीय आदिवासी विकास परिषदेचे युवा अध्यक्ष लकीभाऊ जाधव यांनी आपल्या समर्थकांसह पक्षात प्रवेश केला. pic.twitter.com/fO6ucUKRgw — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) October 28, 2021

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accuses Centre of 'misusing' NCB

Continuing his relentless attack on the Centre, Nana Patole on Tuesday had attacked the BJP-led Centre and accused it of misusing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. During his interaction with ANI on Monday, Nana Patole also spoke about NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and the recent Mundra port drug bust. He asserted that no action was taken in Mundra Port drug haul. Instead, the Maharashtra Congress chief claimed that the Centre wants to 'drown all the youth of the country in drugs' and also alleged it of extortion.

"In Sameer Wankhede case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing NCB. They are extorting money too. Rs 21,000 crore worth drugs were caught at Gujarat's Mundra port but no action was taken in this by the government. They didn't probe that case. They want to drown all the youth of the country in drugs. The way the Centre had made a system to destroy the country and the way they are misusing NCB, the BJP-ruled Centre has to answer," said Nana Patole.

(with inputs from PTI)