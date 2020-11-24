Cong's Nirupam Backs ED Raiding Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik; Makes 'corruption' Allegation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in connection with a money-laundering case. Reacting to the raids, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam backed the ED raids saying "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." However, he also said that if these raids are "politically motivated" then he opposes and condemns it. In the latest development, the MLA's son has been taken to meet his brother.

'Sena leaders have been involved in corruption'

"If Enforcement Directorate (ED) or any other central investigating agency probes someone with political motives, then I am opposed to that and I condemn it. But, it is also the truth that several Shiv Sena leaders have been involved in corruption and more so in the past one or two decades. They have collected many illegal assets and that has to be probed someday. I do not know about the Thane MLA where the ED has conducted raids today. We will come to know after investigation but there are several others who have been doing corruption on a big scale," Nirupam said.

"Shiv Sena leaders, MLAs should be probed and the investigation should not be dismissed by calling it politically motivated. Balasaheb Thackeray kept saying that Congress is corrupted but he never saw the people around him who are corrupted. Maybe he could not see that BMC is a headquarters of BMC. Someone has to probe all these things and there is no need to object if this is not politically motivated," he added.

READ | BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in next 3 months; waiting for...: Union minister Danve

READ | Why Netanyahu's 'secret' meet with Saudi Crown Prince MBS is a warning call for Iran

ED team raids Shiv Sena MLA's residence

According to sources, the ED conducted searches at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). "The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians," a source said. Sarnaik represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Pratap Sarnik was in the news when the Shiv Sena MLA demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.

READ | 'Who is Owaisi? He's Jinnah's new avatar,' says BJP's Tejasvi Surya making Rohingyas claim

READ | ED team raids Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s residence; searches ongoing at 10 locations