Cong's PL Punia Reacts, In Contrast To Shergill, To Twitter Locking IT Minister's Account

After Twitter denied Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account for an hour, making clear that it has no intention of bowing down to the Government of India and the Indian laws, different political parties came forward to express dismay. The Congress party, however, seems to be a little divided. On Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP from the party PL Punia termed the action of the microblogging site as 'highhandedness', and 'not right', and even outlined that an 'explanation' over the entire episode should be provided.

He said, "Twitter should clarify the reasons why his account was blocked and if the moot problem is solved or not. Overall it looks like it was Twitter highhandedness which is not right."

It is pertinent to note that it is in contrast to the statement given by another party leader Jaiveer Shergill. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, he compared the locking of the account of Prasad with the farmer's protest. He stated that losing access to his Twitter account for an hour made the Law Minister so agitated, then what about those farmers who have been denied access to their MSP account for a lifetime because of the Centre's black farm laws, must be feeling. In addition, he did not even once say that it was 'not right' or the company owed an 'explanation for the untoward action like PL Punia.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account locked for an hour

Amid the ongoing tussle over the IT rules, Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour. Later the San Fransico-based micro-blogging itself issued a warning and unlocked the account. In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on a United States laws over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year.

The denial of access did not stop Ravi Shankar Prasad, who took to Indian microblogging site Koo to ventilate his grievances. Informing the people of the world of the entire episode, he wrote, "Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. " He pointed out in another post that he was not provided any notice before being denied access, he added, "It is a gross violation of Rule 4(8)of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021."

"It is apparent that my statements calling out the high-handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers, he further wrote and pointed out that probably this was the reason why the social media giant was refusing to comply to the guidelines 'because if it does, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individuals account that does not suit their agenda'.

