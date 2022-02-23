Cong's Prithviraj Chavan Links Nawab Malik's Arrest To 2024 Polls; Calls It 'witch Hunt'

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, on Wednesday, February 23, said the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is an attempt by the BJP to 'destabilise' the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government. Launching an attack on the state opposition party, BJP, Chavan called Malik's arrest a "clearly political witch-hunt."

On Wednesday, Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. At the time of writing this article, the remand hearing was ongoing with ED seeking 14-days custody.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan slams BJP for Nawab Malik's arrest

Taking to Twitter, Chavan wrote, "Arrest of #NawabMalik is yet another attempt by the BJP to destabilize the MVA government. The imminent defeat in UP election has sent shockwaves within the BJP. They cannot afford to lose both UP and Maharashtra before 2024. This is clearly a political witch-hunt. (sic)"

Arrest of #NawabMalik is yet another attempt by the BJP to destabilize the MVA government. The imminent defeat in UP election has sent shockwaves within the BJP. They cannot afford to lose both UP and Maharashtra before 2024. This is clearly a political witch-hunt. — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) February 23, 2022

This comes after Nawab Malik tendered his resignation from the cabinet to CM Uddhav Thackeray, but after an emergency meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, the NCP resolved that it would not accept the resignation and informed the Chief Minister of the same, leaving the final decision in his hands.

NCP leader Nawab Malik arrested by ED

The ED arrested Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case that is linked to the underworld, specifically Dawood Ibrahim. Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by the ED on February 15 in Mumbai and a five-hour-long interrogation at the ED office in South Mumbai's Ballard Estate on Wednesday.

Officials informed that Malik's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under provisions of the same.

(Image: Republic/ANI)