VIRAL | Cong's Raut Warns Sena's Raut: We're Not BJP, Won't Keep Listening To Your Taunts

Congress party's Nitin Raut has said that the party is not like the BJP and will not listen to the taunts by Shiv Sena leaders and will reply to them appropriately. The comment by Nitin Raut came after Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed former Prime Minister and Congress member Indira Gandhi used to visit underworld dons in Mumbai, and then retracted his statement under pressure, despite pictures of the meeting now coming to light.

'Will not accept these remarks'

"Indira Gandhi was our leader. and is also our guiding force. To talk about such a senior leader in this manner will not be accepted by us at all. I know that Sena's Sanjay Raut was previously with the BJP and used to critise them during their alliance. But if they think that we will listen to them and stay quiet, then that will not be happening. We know how to hit back. If someone talks about our leaders in this way then well will not accept it any manner, " Nitin Raut said.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut claimed that the underworld decided who will be the city's commissioner and in the state secretariat. Moreover, he claimed that the entire secretariat would meet don Haji Mastan when he was in town. While BJP has backed Raut's remarks, the Congress has denied any such meeting between the former PM and Lala. "They (underworld) used to decide who will be Mumbai's police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat)," Raut said. He added, "When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)".

Raut had to retract the statement and issued a clarification after MVA partner Congress criticized it. Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, on Thursday, tweeted that 'Sena's poet should stick to entertaining Maharashtra'. Nirupam, who is an ex-Sena MP, said that defaming former PM Indira Gandhi would cost the Sena later.

