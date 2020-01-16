The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

VIRAL | Cong's Raut Warns Sena's Raut: We're Not BJP, Won't Keep Listening To Your Taunts

Politics

The Congress party member said that the party will not keep listening to the remarks passed by the Shiv Sena and will react appropriately

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress party's Nitin Raut has said that the party is not like the BJP and will not listen to the taunts by Shiv Sena leaders and will reply to them appropriately. The comment by Nitin Raut came after Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed former Prime Minister and Congress member Indira Gandhi used to visit underworld dons in Mumbai, and then retracted his statement under pressure, despite pictures of the meeting now coming to light.

READ: Shiv Sena Sources Claim Raut's 'Indira-don' Remark Due To His Brother's Cabinet Exclusion

'Will not accept these remarks'

"Indira Gandhi was our leader. and is also our guiding force. To talk about such a senior leader in this manner will not be accepted by us at all. I know that Sena's Sanjay Raut was previously with the BJP and used to critise them during their alliance. But if they think that we will listen to them and stay quiet, then that will not be happening. We know how to hit back. If someone talks about our leaders in this way then well will not accept it any manner, " Nitin Raut said.

READ: Sanjay Vs Sanjay: Furious Nirupam Hammers Raut For Saying Indira Gandhi Met Gangsters

Earlier, Sanjay Raut claimed that the underworld decided who will be the city's commissioner and in the state secretariat. Moreover, he claimed that the entire secretariat would meet don Haji Mastan when he was in town. While BJP has backed Raut's remarks, the Congress has denied any such meeting between the former PM and Lala. "They (underworld) used to decide who will be Mumbai's police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat)," Raut said. He added, "When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)".

READ: Congress Tries To Put Full Stop To Indira-Karim Lala Talk After Raut Retracts; Warns Him

Raut had to retract the statement and issued a clarification after MVA partner Congress criticized it. Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, on Thursday, tweeted that 'Sena's poet should stick to entertaining Maharashtra'. Nirupam, who is an ex-Sena MP, said that defaming former PM Indira Gandhi would cost the Sena later.

READ: Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Blasts 'deplorable' Sanjay Raut Claim; Targets Saamna & Sena Past

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES