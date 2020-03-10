Cong's Sachin Sawant Shares Word Of Advice To Jyotiraditya Scindia Post His Resignation

With a massive blow to Congress and its government in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, reactions have started pouring in from Congress party leaders. Reacting on the Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit, party leader Sachin Sawant seemed to be giving a word of advice to the miffed leader, Scindia, while Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari made the historical reference of 1857 war of Independence on the departing leader.

READ | It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress; Read His Letter To Sonia Gandhi

"How big a leader you consider yourself is not important. How much you have reverence for your thoughts, how big your courage is and whether you will be willing to sacrifice your vested interest and self for your principles and fight for the truth, with this history will remember you!" tweeted Sawant.

आप अपने-आपको कितना बड़े नेता मानते हो यह महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है। आपकी आपके विचारों पर कितनी श्रद्धा है, आपका हौसला कितना बड़ा है और अपने उसूलों के लिए आप अपना निहित स्वार्थ और सर्वस्व त्याग करके सत्य के लिए लड़ने को तैयार हो या नहीं इससे इतिहास आपको बड़ा मानेगा!#JyotiradityaScindia — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) March 10, 2020

READ | BJP's Ganesh Singh Welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia's Decision To Resign From Congress

Madhya Pradesh state minister Jitu Patwari used a historical reference to target Scindia. Patwari made a reference to the 1857 war of independence and when Scindia's grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia won the Guna Lok Sabha seat as a Congress leader but switched to Jana Sangh in 1967. He added that on Tuesday, something similar is happening.

एक इतिहास बना था 1857 में झाँसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की मौत से, फिर एक इतिहास बना था 1967 में संविद सरकार से और आज फिर एक इतिहास बन रहा है..।

- तीनों में यह कहा गया है कि हाँ हम है.... — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 10, 2020

READ | Senior Congress Neta & Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Breaks Silence On Scindia's Resignation

The Congress' national coordinator for social media Gaurav Pandhi called Scindia a 'traitor' while slamming the departing leader when the news of Scindia along with former BJP President Amit Shah meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced.

A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments & reasoning can justify treachery. Period! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 10, 2020

READ | Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tender Resignations After Scindia Quits Party