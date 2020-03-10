The Debate
Cong's Sachin Sawant Shares Word Of Advice To Jyotiraditya Scindia Post His Resignation

Politics

Reactions have started pouring in after a massive blow to Congress in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin

With a massive blow to Congress and its government in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, reactions have started pouring in from Congress party leaders. Reacting on the Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit, party leader Sachin Sawant seemed to be giving a word of advice to the miffed leader, Scindia, while Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari made the historical reference of 1857 war of Independence on the departing leader.

READ | It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress; Read His Letter To Sonia Gandhi

"How big a leader you consider yourself is not important. How much you have reverence for your thoughts, how big your courage is and whether you will be willing to sacrifice your vested interest and self for your principles and fight for the truth, with this history will remember you!" tweeted Sawant.

READ | BJP's Ganesh Singh Welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia's Decision To Resign From Congress

Madhya Pradesh state minister Jitu Patwari used a historical reference to target Scindia. Patwari made a reference to the 1857 war of independence and when Scindia's grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia won the Guna Lok Sabha seat as a Congress leader but switched to Jana Sangh in 1967. He added that on Tuesday, something similar is happening.

READ | Senior Congress Neta & Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Breaks Silence On Scindia's Resignation

The Congress' national coordinator for social media Gaurav Pandhi called Scindia a 'traitor' while slamming the departing leader when the news of Scindia along with former BJP President Amit Shah meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced.

READ | Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tender Resignations After Scindia Quits Party

First Published:
COMMENT
