CONFRONTED: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Unapologetic After 'Police Is Corrupt' Remark

Hours after Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader and son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit alleged that more than half of Police forces are corrupt, he has taken a U-turn. However, when he was confronted by Republic TV on Friday, he said he will not apologise and defended his statement. He also raised question on Police forces saying why they used force against the innocent students.

"Whenever someone says an organisation is corrupt, it does not mean the 100% is corrupt, for eg, you say Congress is corrupt but are all Congressmen corrupt. When we say netas are corrupt, are everyone corrupt, is Prime Minister, Home Minister also corrupt. I have always said that violence during protests is wrong. You first go and ask the Police why they attacked the innocent students, will you ask them? I spoke about Police forces, I did not raise the question on Forces."

READ: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit attacks the police force, says "more than half of them are corrupt"

Sandeep Dikshit's remark on Police forces

Earlier in the day, Sandeep Dikshit stated that “more than half of our police force is corrupt”. He also said that organisations hide their dirty secrets behind nationalistic slogans. He further accused the police of hiding corruption with nationalism and betraying their oath and pledge to the Indian Constitution.

READ: GVL Narasimha Rao accuses Cong of lying over CAA, retorts 'was Manmohan Singh communal?'

“More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them. I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organisation is, the more nationalistic they will be. These are the tactics corrupt organisations use to hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge in such sloganeering, just assume that they are trying to hide some of their dirty secrets,” he said.

ON INFILTRATION: Congress leader admits 'Assam CM Saikia compromised for politics'