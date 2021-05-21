Cong's Siddaramaiah Claims BJP Not Allowing DCs' COVID Reports; Questions PM's Gujarat Aid

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah, on Friday, accused the state govt of stopping District Commissioners from giving information on COVID management & threatened to move a Privilege Motion in the Assembly. Citing that the position as Leader of Opposition was a constitutional post, the former Karnataka CM warned that denying information to him would amount to a breach of privilege and claimed that the BJP adopted 'similar tactics' in 2009. The Congress leader said that thousands of people had been dying due to the failure of the govt and urged his party workers & the public to not be afraid of the BJP-led state govt. Further, Siddaramiah politicised PM Modi's visit to Gujarat & the Rs 1000 cr relief package that was given after Cyclone Tauktae and claimed that it had 'exposed the step-motherly treatment' meted out by the Centre to Karnataka & that not a single paisa was given to the state when it suffered from floods.

.@BJP4Karnataka govt has stopped district commissioners from giving the information about covid management.



Privilege motion shall be moved in the upcoming assembly session. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2021

Leader of Opposition is a constitutional position. Denying information will amount to breach of privilege.@BJP4Karnataka had adopted similar tactics in 2009 as well. They are afraid that their mismanagement will be exposed if data is presented. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2021

Thousands of people are dying due to the failure of @BJP4India & @BJP4Karnataka govts.



Cases are being filed against people who speak against the failures of the govt. I urge our party workers and other people not be scared of the govt. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2021

Step-motherly treatment of @BJP4India govt towards Karnataka got exposed when the govt announced ₹1000 Cr relief to Gujarat.@narendramodi did not give a single paisa when Karnataka suffered from severe floods. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2021

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced the extension of the statewide lockdown from May 24 to June 7 in order to break the chain of transmission in the battle against the second wave of COVID. The state had already been under a lockdown from May 10 following a sharp increase in the number of COVID cases reported and deaths related to it. The Chief Minister announced the decision after a meeting with senior Ministers, Chief Secretary and other officials. Speaking about black fungus, CM Yediyurappa said that the state government had decided to give treatment to the infected persons free of cost in government district hospitals.



"Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from May 24 to June 7. I appeal to the people to abide by the COVID-appropriate behaviour of wearing facemasks in public places, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in public places," CM Yediyurappa told reporters.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka reported 32,218 fresh infections and 353 fatalities on Friday, taking the total infections and deaths due to COVID to 23,67,742 and 24,207 respectively. There were 5,14,238 active cases. The cases have subsided from over 50,000 cases a day last month to 32,218 today but the Health Department officials still perceive that very high. A matter of serious concern for the government, according to them, is that the cases are fast increasing in other districts, though Bengaluru, which was an epicentre of COVID, showed decline in the number of fresh infections.