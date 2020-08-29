Cong's UP Leader Demands Expulsion Of Ghulam Nabi Azad Over His 'anti-party Stance'

As the chaos in Congress continues even as the party-high command has put a temporary end to the all-out war, the party's leader in Uttar Pradesh on Friday demanded the expulsion of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Senior leader and former CM of J&K was among the 23 Congress leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking active and full-time party leadership among other organizational changes.

Naseeb Pathan, who was party MLC between 2004 and 2016, reportedly told a news agency that Ghulam Nabi Azad should be expelled from the party because of his anti-party statements even after the CWC meet. "In the CWC meeting, party chief Sonia Gandhi said that she was hurt by his letter but now the issue was over. Even after that, he talked to the media and posted on Facebook the next day. As he has broken the party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' and expelled from the party," he added. Earlier in the day, Pathan had released a video on social media over the matter.

"You know you (Azad) got 320 votes in the assembly when you contested for the first time. After that you went everywhere as nominated. It's not appropriate to say such things about the party," he said. This is not the first time that Pathan has given a statement against Azad. After the 2017 assembly polls, he had said that Azad, who was UP Congress in-charge at that time, should take responsibility for the party's poor show in the elections and resign.

Ghulam Nabi Azad says party chief might not have one percent support

In a massive statement on Friday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad once again demanded elections to the Congress Working Committee and key organizational posts of state chiefs, district presidents, block presidents and said that it is unclear if the party president has even one percent support.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories to the anti-Sonia letter, said that Congress would continue to sit in the Opposition for the next 50 years, if elections within the party are not conducted.

"When you contest the election at least 51 percent is with you and you contest the election against only 2 to 3 people within the party. Right now, the person who becomes president might not even have one percent support. If CWC members are elected then they cannot be removed. So what is the problem? If my party wants to be in opposition for the next 50 years, then there is no need for elections within the party,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Azad had offered to resign

23 leaders had written to party's interim Chief Sonia Gandhi emphasising the need for the active revival of the party. As the CWC meeting began on August 24, sources reported that Sonia Gandhi offered to step down, whereas Rahul Gandhi expressed his displeasure at the dissenting letter. An all-out war broke out between Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and the Wayanad MP after the latter said that the dissenters were 'in cahoots with the BJP', which prompted Sibal to lash out on Twitter and Azad to offer to resign. The temporary end to the day-long drama came with Sonia Gandhi continuing to be the 'interim' chief of the grand-old party, till fresh elections are held by AICC in the next six months. A 5-point resolution waxing lyrical about Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was issued.

