Conman Sukesh Alleges Threats In Jail; Demands CBI Probe Over Allegations Against Kejriwal

In another letter penned to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar demanded a CBI probe over the allegations against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of incarcerated AAP Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. Moreover, he hit out at Kejriwal for calling him the country's "biggest thug".

For instance, the conman contended that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. He also claimed that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently. Besides this, Chandrasekhar accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. Furthermore, he asserted that Kejriwal was 'very happy' that he mobilized Rs.50 crore within a short span and earned his trust.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar observed, "As I got arrested in 2017 for the election symbol case and lodged in jail no.1 Tihar, that's when Satyendar Jain started visiting me and wanted to know if I had disclosed any of the above facts regarding Rs.50 crore contribution to investigating agency as Kejriwal was very concerned. Thereafter in 2019 as said before Jain received an additional 10 crore as protection money through his associate Chaturvedi from Kolkata for jail protection money. I hereby humbly submitted this short statement to show that as Kejriwal is trying to defame me and act as though he does not know anything of this, is completely being done with manipulated and malafide mind."

Here is the conman's letter:

BJP lashes out at AAP

Reacting to the conman's latest letter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked Arvind Kejriwal to drop Jain and Gahlot from his Cabinet for an impartial probe. He said, "This party of extortion must answer whether they took Rs.10 crore as protection money. What this the reason Satyendar Jain was retained as a Minister even now? Because Tihar jail comes under them. Was this the party which took Rs.50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat from this conman"?