Conman Sukesh Fires Fresh Salvo: 'Kejriwal Received ₹50 Crore From Me; Attended My Party'

In another embarrassment for AAP, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar levelled sensational allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Addressing a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on October 7 from Mandoli Jail, the conman claimed to have paid Rs.10 crore to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to then DG Prison Sandeep Goel as 'protection money'. Penning another letter a day earlier, the conman claimed that Jain started threatening him after this complaint through the jail administration and Goel.

Taking umbrage at Kejriwal calling him the country's "biggest thug", the conman declared his intent to file a defamation case against him next week. In a massive claim, Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged, "Kejriwal Ji, if I am the country's biggest thug according to you, then on what basis you received Rs.50 crore from them and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you? Maha Thug? Kejriwal Ji why did you force me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return of seats and posting in AAP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?"

Moreover, he contended that Arvind Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place in 2016. The conman also mentioned that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse on Kejriwal's instruction. He also claimed that the AAP supremo kept pursuing him to convince former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao to join the party. Besides this, Chandrasekhar accused Kejriwal of telling Jain to ask me to convince few MLAs and actors to join AAP in Tamil Nadu.

Here is a copy of the letter:

BJP & AAP trade charges

Reacting to the fresh allegations, BJP leader Kapil Mishra remarked, "If Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal are taking money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, they might be extorting money from terrorists and the country's enemies. They must be providing facilities to them too. Kejriwal should come forward and make public which day he went to Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse, details of his entry and exit and whether Sukesh Chandrasekhar was present or not. This is a big allegation against the Delhi government. This issue is connected with national security."

Hitting back at BJP, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed, "Fearing a catastrophic defeat in MCD and Gujarat, BJP has struck a deal with a thug lodged in Tihar. He will make absurd allegations against Kejriwal Ji every day and in return, BJP will help him in his case. I have heard that Nadda Ji will get him included in BJP next week."