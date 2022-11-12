Conman Sukesh Letter Row LIVE Updates: BJP Demands Lie Detector Test For Kejriwal & Co.

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Satyendar Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. In a press release issued on Monday, he asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.

It has been months since the BJP and AAP governments have been locking horns on several issues including the ongoing conman Sukesh letter row. The saffron party and the Kejriwal government have come face to face over issues like the Delhi Liquor policy scam, upcoming MCD polls, Stubble burning, Air pollution, AAP's demand on putting Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshami's picture on Rupee notes, etc.