Conman Sukesh Letter Row LIVE Updates: BJP Demands Lie Detector Test For Kejriwal & Co.

After conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar challenged Arvind Kejriwal for a lie detector test, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and tweeted, "I believe Sukesh Chandrasekhar is lying. The Kattar Imaandaar (hardcore honest) Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should also give their consent for their polygraph test and prove them wrong".
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday addressed a press conference and attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government over its connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
"A thug (conman Sukesh) has written a letter to his Guru Maha Thug Arvind Kejriwal and has challenged him for undergoing a lie detector test. Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain Jain have looted money from the biggest thug for their election campaign. When a conman is for a live lie detector test why are you afraid? Don't be worried, the lie detector machine won't break because of your lies. The people of Delhi want answers related to all the scams," said Gaurav Bhatia.
"Arvind kejriwal is the king ping of Vasooli company. What kind of helplessness Arvind is dealing with that he can't sack his corrupt leaders?"
In reference to Conman's fifth letter, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday stated that if Arvind Kejriwal & Vassoli Company have nothing to hide then why not accept Sukesh’s dare and do a Live Lie Detector Test? "One needs to know if crores were being extorted in Tihar, was this money paid at Gehlot’s farmhouse, was it used for Goa & Punjab, was money being pumped for International PR?"
Stepping up the ante against AAP ahead of the MCD polls, Congress demanded a narco test for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, incarcerated Minister Satyendar Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Congress leader Ajoy Kumar remarked, "Since many years, Kejriwal and AAP level allegations against people so easily. Now, a person has given in writing that Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal demanded money. Conduct a narco test of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal. Because this is the first time in the country's history, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM. Kejriwal is touring Gujarat and Himachal. Everyone is saying the same thing in police and lawyers' circles. He should at least give an explanation."
The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside the AAP office here and demanded a lie detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that he was forced to bribe the party. BJP MP and the party's former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded a televised lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain, and Chandrashekhar. Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
"The allegations by Chandrashekhar were earlier against AAP ministers and leaders but now he has directly charged Kejriwal, who needs to answer the questions being asked. The BJP demands that Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, and Sukesh Chandrasekhar undergo a lie detector test and it should be televised live," Tiwari said at a press conference.
Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Satyendar Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.
Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. In a press release issued on Monday, he asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.
It has been months since the BJP and AAP governments have been locking horns on several issues including the ongoing conman Sukesh letter row. The saffron party and the Kejriwal government have come face to face over issues like the Delhi Liquor policy scam, upcoming MCD polls, Stubble burning, Air pollution, AAP's demand on putting Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshami's picture on Rupee notes, etc.
In the letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that a meeting of Veronica and Mark with Satyendar Jain was fixed at Oberoi, Gurugram. A deal was struck between for 10 publishes--front-page stories and interviews-- at a cost of Rs 8,50,000+ 15% additional commission for PR.
"Thereafter, Satyendar Ji called you on the phone Kejriwal Ji, took some instructions from you. Then the time and again told Mark that 'as we are agreeing and paying such a huge amount, the publishing should be in a big form like no other coverage, and mainly should not ever look like a paid news, and all this should be mentioned on the agreement and on NDA to be signed. All will be done in the name of some company based in Hong Kong, and not AAP', for obvious reasons as advised by you, Kejriwal Ji, everything was micromanaged only by you, so stop having amnesia Kejriwal Ji," the conman said in the letter.
Pertinently, in August, an article on the Delhi Government schools with a picture of Education Minister Manish Sisodia was published on the front page of The New York Times and was widely promoted by AAP leaders.
Conman Sukesh's series of letters from the jail continues as he revealed the fifth part divulging many secrets on Friday. In the four-page letter, Chandrashekhar gave his consent for a polygraph test, provided Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and his tainted aide Satyendar Jain agree to undergo the lie-detection with him. The conman also pitched the idea that the whole process for the three be conducted together, and not individually, as a face-to-face confrontation-- recorded and telecasted live.
Lambasting Kejriwal for referring to him as 'thug' (cheat in Hindi, not the English thug or goon), Chandrashekhar said, "Why did you ask me to arrange urgently an international PR who could publish paid news (Media Net) to promote your Delhi government schools model in 2016? Thereafter in 2017 January, based on your request my PR friends- agents Mark and Veronica- were flown down to Delhi from Los Angeles, USA, as they were PR agents working with New York Times, Washington Post, Time Magazine, Fortune etc."