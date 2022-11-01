In a sensational claim, incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekar paid Rs 10 crore as 'protection money' to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain who is himself in jail. This was disclosed in a letter written by Chandrashekar from the Mandoli Jail to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on October 7. The letter accessed by Republic TV mentioned that he has contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP until now in lieu of getting a prominent post in the party and getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Claiming to have known Jain since 2015, the conman alleged that he was being threatened by the AAP leader now.

Sukesh Chandrashekar claimed, "In 2019, I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and close friend Sushil in jail and asked to pay Rs 2 crore per month to him as protection money to live safely in jail and to get even basic facility provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs.1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel who he said was a close associate of his. He forced me to pay and a total amount of 10 crore in a matter of 2 or 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure."

Maintaining that he was being pressurised to withdraw his plea in the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into this racket, the conman stressed, "I humbly request you to direct investigation agency to file a case on my complaint which has also been given to CBI. I am also ready to give all evidence supporting my complaint against Satyendar Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my 164 statement before learned court and judge."

Here is a copy of the conman's letter to the L-G:

BJP lashes out at AAP

After Sukesh Chandrasekhar's allegation, BJP lashed out at AAP. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on why it was not sacking Jain from the party. Recently, Jain came under the scanner after the ED alleged that he is living a 'luxurious lifestyle' in jail. Referring to CCTV footage, the agency claimed that he is talking to the co-accused in the case regularly thereby hampering the investigation and getting all kinds of facilities including home-cooked food and massages in the jail.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla opined, "Rs 10 crore was extorted by Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal's dearest Minister who is in jail for the last 4-4.5 months and has got no relief from hawala charges. He was extorting Rs 10 crore as protection money from conman Sukesh Chandran. Imagine Sukesh Chandrasekhar cons the system, cons many people but he gets conned by Satyendar Jain. You can imagine what category of conman Satyendar Jain is. Not just this, Rs 50 crore was extorted to give a party position to Sukesh Chandran. This is AAP's true face."