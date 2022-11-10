Conman Sukesh Seeks Transfer To Jail Outside Delhi; Alleges 'death Threat' By AAP

Penning another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that he and his wife were receiving death threats from AAP over his allegations. He requested that both of them should be transferred to jails in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, or Uttarakhand as the Tihar and Mandoli jails come under the jurisdiction of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. According to the conman, he was receiving constant threats in prison to withdraw his complaint against AAP leaders such as incarcerated Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal.

The letter read, "As now the investigation will begin and I hold very important evidences against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose who is lodged in Jail no.16. From last 24 hours, the jail superintendent and other officials are putting immense pressure on me and harassing me. Apart from this, Satyendar Jain is sending me offers for compromise, which I fail to accept me and my wife will be tortured to death."

"Sir, it is very important that I be safe and my wife is safe during the course of the investigation of Jain and Kejriwal. Mysterious deaths have been very common in Delhi Jail for eg. Ankit Gujjar. As my matter involves the Chief Minister and the Home/Health/Jail Minister, I and my wife are completely not safe in the hands of Delhi jail till the investigation is completed and all the mentioned persons will be arrested and brought to justice," the conman added.

#BREAKING | Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes another letter to Delhi L-G. He now seeks transfer to another jail, alleging constant threats. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/Q5rqnnScXW — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

Here is a copy of the letter:

Conman's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. In a press release issued on Monday, he asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.