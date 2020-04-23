'We Must Respect The Voice Of The Media', Meghalaya CM Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami 

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night, stating it was an ‘attack on the freedom of the press.’

Taking to Twitter, CM Sangma said that the voice and opinions of the media are the ‘essence of a democratic nation which should be respected by all’.

I condemn the attack on the freedom of press. We should respect the voice and opinions of the media which is the essence of a democratic nation.#ArnabGoswami@republic — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 23, 2020

Centre condemns attack on journalists

Condemning the attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also issued a strong statement and held that the incident is against democracy.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday morning, Javadekar said, "We condemn the attempt to attack renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. Essentially, we condemn any attack on any journalist; this is against democracy and it is really ironic that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant, therefore we condemn this attempt and we appeal to the collective wisdom that this is undemocratic, and as per present law definitely police should take action if there is a complaint."

Attack on Arnab Goswami

The attack took place barely 500 meters away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla on Wednesday night.

The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache to having been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson, once they were apprehended.

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

