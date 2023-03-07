Conrad Sangma Takes Oath As Meghalaya CM For Second Term; Full List Of Ministers Here

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday for the second term. The oath ceremony in Shillong was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. Along with CM Sangma, the newly elected MLA's in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0. also sworned in as cabinet ministers.

Full list of ministers:

Conrad K Sangma (CM) Prestone Tynsong (Deputy CM) Sniawbhalang Dhar (Deputy CM) A L Hek Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh Paul Lyngdoh Comingone Ymbon AT Mondal Kyrmen Shylla Marcuise N Marak Rakkam A Sangma Shakliar Warjri

The results of the Meghalaya Assembly elections were declared on March 2, where NPP emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats in its account. However, the assembly was left hung as no single party crossed the halfway mark of 31 seats to claim power. To make a majority government, the newly formed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 has been backed by NPP, BJP, UDP, PDF and HSPDP.

Earlier yesterday, NPP chief announced that eight Cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP), and one each to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP). He has also mentioned that from 12 Cabinet positions, four, including the Chief Minister, will be from the Garo Hills region and eight from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

According to reports, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)'s Neiphiu Rio is also set to sworn-in as the CM of Nagaland later today. Meanwhile, BJPs Manik Saha will take oath as the Tripura CM tomorrow, March 8, in presence of PM Narendra Modi.