Considers Farmers As Own Family Members, Will Catch Inciters: UP Law Min Slams Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday slammed the opposition parties for allegedly playing politics even after the violence at Red Fort on January 26. He attacked them by saying that they have no work to do and are still trying to incite farmers in the tense situation. He further said, "UP government is with the farmers and they are like our family members. We are currently identifying the faces who are trying to incite the farmers. Once they are caught, we will not leave them."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested a man who had allegedly snatched a wireless set from a constable during a tractor parade by farmers at Nangloi, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the accused was previously involved in three cases lodged in the national capital in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said, "We have arrested the accused who snatched a wireless set from Constable Sonu at Nangloi on Republic Day. The wireless set has been recovered from his possession." -Delhi's border points at Tikri and Singhu remained under heavy police deployment on Friday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said. Personnel of the Delhi Police, along with those of the paramilitary forces, have been deployed at the borders.

Farmers' Tractor Rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police, and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both had failed to reach a mutual decision with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

