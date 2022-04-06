'Constitution Allows To Eat Meat': TMC's Mahua Moitra Slams Calls For Ban During Navaratri

Amid calls for banning the sale of meat during Chaitra Navratri, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said that she had the right to eat meat and shopkeepers have the freedom to run their trade. Hitting out at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for its decision to close meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival, Moitra said that the Constitution allows her to eat meat as per her wish. The TMC leader’s statement comes amid orders for meat shops to be shut in South Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh came out.

Protesting the South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan’s letter demanding the closure of meat shops in the municipal area during Navratri, MP Mahua Moitra said that the constitution allowed her to eat meat. Reacting to the meat ban row, she said, “I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeepers the freedom to run his trade. Full stop,” the TMC MP said in a tweet.

I live in South Delhi.

The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade.



Full stop. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 6, 2022

The TMC leader’s statement came after SDMC Mayor on Monday said that the licenses for running meat shops will only be issued in the future if they agree not to operate during the Navaratri festival. The SDMC has also ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops till April 11. The decision was stirred up a controversy after several leaders of the opposition including Congress came out opposing the same.

South Delhi orders meat ban during Navratri

South Delhi Municipal Corporation announced on Monday that meat shops will remain closed in the area during Navratri celebrations. Issuing the order, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said, "During the festival, 99% of households in Delhi don't even use garlic and onion, so we've decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD." The civic body has said it will also impose fines on violators. It said the decision was taken keeping in mind the ‘sentiments of the public.’

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC. This is the first time when the civic body has asked for the closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri. East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal has claimed that the move would promote harmony. While the Uttar Pradesh government has not issued any such order, local leaders in some areas have asked meat shops to remain closed until April 11.

Image: ANI/ PTI