Constitution Not KCR's Property: BSP Says It's 'Telangana CM Who Needs To Be Replaced'

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao courted controversy with his call for 'rewriting' India's Constitution, former IPS officer and State BSP chief coordinator RS Praveen Kumar said that the Constitution is not KCR’s property and he should apologize for his demand.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Kumar said, “The constitution of India which has been responsible for India's greatness in the last 75 years, how can KCR say that there needs to be a change? Does he want to change the constitution to continue the exploitation of people’s land and continue the Dynasty rule in Telangana? Or would he blink on the unbridled corruption of his officials?”

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said it is not the Indian Constitution that needs to be replaced, it is, in fact, the leaders like KCR of TRS that must be replaced, because "they made every constitutional institution dysfunctional to further their exploitative agenda at the cost of future of millions of Indians."

The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader demanded an apology from the Chief Minister and alleged that the BJP and TRS are conspiring to exploit the people by selling institutions and privatizing them. "The constitution of India stands out among many of the best constitutions of the world. The constitution is not KCR’s property. KCR should issue an apology to all the Constitution-makers,” he said.

KCR 'insulted' the Constitution: BJP

Earlier, interacting with the media, the Chief Minister had said, “We need to draft a new constitution of India. I firmly believe. So many nations, whenever they felt it necessary, they have rewritten their constitutions. Because 75 valuable years have gone by. People's expectations have not been met. So, we need to make some new provisions to the Constitution of India.”

He even coined the slogan 'Naya Soch, Nayi Disha, Naya Samvidhan' for the new Constitution.

The TRS President's remark received a sharp retort from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which subbed his words 'inappropriate' BJP MLA Etela Rajender remarked that the entire state of Telangana was 'angry and sad' after hearing KCR's demand to have the Constitution rewritten, and added that the people would give a fitting reply to him at the right time.

"The Chief Minister insulted the constitution which stresses equality, sovereignty, and secularism. The words used by him during his press conference were inappropriate and the entire state of Telangana is angry and sad after hearing it. People of Telangana will not forgive KCR and they will reply at the right time," said Rajender.

