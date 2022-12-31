'Constitutionally Not Valid': Congress Pans Karnataka Govt Over Reservation Announcement

After the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in Karnataka announced new reservation categories for the Panchamasali Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities in an attempt to increase their quota, Congress slammed the state government's move by calling it a "constitutionally invalid".

Speaking to the media over the Bommai government's decision regarding the reservation to Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "This is an attempt by the government to just temporarily wipe the tears of those under 3A and 3B category. Constitutionally it is not valid. Need more details before reacting."

"Will those in 3A be moved to 2C and those in 3B moved to 2D? What facility will they offer in 2C and 2D? Need to know all these facts," the former Karnataka CM said. He called the government's move a “political gimmick” for the sake of the upcoming assembly elections and said that no final decision has been arrived yet by the government.

'Constitutionally not valid': KPCC chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar slammed the Bommai government over the reservation announcement. "Reservation is a complete lie. No one will believe it. They are taking the wrong path. It is against the constitution," the Congress leader said.

Demanding clarity on the announcement, Shivakumar said, "Tell us how much percentage is allotted to Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas? The CM himself was not there at the press conference. We don't agree with it."

#BREAKING | Constitutionally it is not valid: Congress leader DK Shivakumar on reservation policy. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/fwpuf5ksF4 — Republic (@republic) December 31, 2022

Karnataka govt announces new quota categories

Amid the demand to increase the reservation quota for Panchamasali and Vokkaliga communities, the Karnataka government on December 29, prepared an Interim Report of the State Backward Classes where it created two categories-- 2C and 2D for the aggrieved communities.

As per the decision, the Vokkaligas who come under Category 3A of the OBC list will now be placed under the new Category 2C, while the Panchamasali-Lingayats, who were under Category 3B now, will be put in Category 2D. The existing Categories 3A and 3B will be done away with. Though the category has been changed, as of now their reservation will continue as earlier-- 4% for Vokkaligas under Category 2C and 5% for Panchamasali-Lingayats under Category 2D, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the state government hopes that as per its calculations, once the Backward Classes Commission fixes the allocation of 10 per cent quota to EWS communities, it will save some quota under this category, which it plans to distribute between 2C and 2D adding to their existing reservation of 4 and 5 per cent respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)