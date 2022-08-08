Contempt Of Court Request Filed Against Kapil Sibal's Controversial Remarks On Judiciary

A contempt of court request has been filed before the Attorney General of India over the shocking remarks passed by senior Congress leader Kapi Sibal against the judiciary. The letter has been written by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal and alleges that Sibal's remarks have been made with 'intent to disgrace and scandalise the sitting judges of the highest Hon’ble Court, the Supreme Court' of India.

"Mr. Sibal’s statement was aired widely speculated on internet and News Publication in which Mr.Sibal has passed derogatory and scandalous statements in context of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India," said Vineet Jindal, citing the remarks of the senior Congress leader.

"The statements by Mr.Sibal have scandalized the judgments passed by the Supreme Court judges and accusing them of being corrupt. If this kind of precedent were allowed, political leaders would start making reckless allegation against the judges of the highest Court of our country and this trend would soon lead to the failure of an independent judiciary system. Through his statement, he has dishonored the honorable Judges of the Supreme court who are the guardians of the whole legal system and disgraced and jeopardized the integrity of the entire judicial system," Jindal alleged, adding that the statements would affect the masses by growing sense of mistrust and concern among public on the judicial system.

The advocate has sought the Attorney General's consent under section 15 (1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971, read with rule 3 of the rules to regulate the proceedings for the Contempt of the Supreme court 1975 to initiate criminal contempt against Kapil Sibal.

Kapil Sibal runs down judiciary

In a shocking statement, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at the judiciary, remarking that he had 'no hope left in the institution of the Supreme Court'. He also went on to question the independence of the judiciary and claimed that judges are instituted through a 'process of compromise'.

While weighing in on the top court's recent judgement upholding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sibal asked, "They say you won't get bail until you can prove your innocence. And this law, the Supreme Court has said is correct. If the Supreme Court says this law is correct, then how much faith can you have in the institution? What confidence will you have in a system when laws of this nature are upheld by the Supreme Court?" He also went on to claim that the ED had 'crossed the lines of individual liberty'."

Casting aspersions over some other recent judgements passed by the apex court, he remarked that 'if you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken.'

"This year I will complete 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court and after 50 years I feel I have no hopes from the institution. You talk about progressive judgements delivered by the Supreme Court but there is huge difference of what happens at the ground level. Supreme Court gave judgement on privacy and ED officers come to your home... Where is your privacy?" asked Sibal.