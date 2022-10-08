Conversion Row Spills Over To Poll-bound Gujarat; Anti-Arvind Kejriwal Posters Crop Up

A day after a video of an AAP Minister at a mass conversion event invited BJP's ire, hoardings of Arvind Kejriwal wearing a skull cap were put up in poll-bound Gujarat. The posters in Rajkot feature the AAP supremo with captions such as 'I consider the Hindu religion as madness' and 'I don't believe in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh'. Rajendra Pal Gautam, who holds the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC & ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, was present at an event in Delhi where over 10,000 intellectuals converted from Hinduism to Buddhism on Dussehra.

However, BJP leaders took umbrage at the participants being asked to renounce their faith in Hindu Gods. They were heard saying, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them". Subsequently, BJP not only demanded Gautam's resignation but also filed a police complaint against him. Facing flak, he accused BJP of spreading rumours and apologised to "anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda".

Political scenario in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.

On October 3, Kejriwal claimed that an IB report has predicted his party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Without giving any evidence for the same, the Delhi CM said in a press briefing at Rajkot that BJP and Congress have joined hands in a bid to thwart AAP's win. Cautioning the people to not waste their vote on Congress, he urged them to give a full majority to AAP on the lines of Delhi and Punjab.