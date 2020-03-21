The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Cooperation Is The Only Way Ahead': Delhi LG Urges People Not To Indulge In Panic Buying

Politics

LG of Delhi Anil Baijal urged people to not indulge in panic buying after he received a few complaints about hoarding & overcharging of essential items

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the country, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday urged people to not indulge in panic buying after he received a few complaints about hoarding and overcharging for medicines and essential items. He said this is a moment of crisis and "cooperation is the only way ahead.'' 

Taking to Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor wrote that he has directed district administrations, departments concerned and police to jointly conduct random checks and ensure that no essential commodities are hoarded and there is no overcharging.

Delhi govt shutdowns restaurants

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all malls in the national capital will be shut. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and vegetable shops in the malls, however, will remain open. Earlier, the Delhi government shut down restaurants in the capital till 31 March. Delhi government will also pay salaries to daily wage staff, guest teachers employed at places that have been closed due to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked citizens to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 am till 9 pm. No passenger train will ply from any railway station in the country on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew'. Delhi Metro will also remain closed to encourage social distancing.

READ | Africa reports massive jump in coronavirus cases as government warns of a long battle

READ | UK government to pay 80% of wages in 'economic fightback' amid coronavirus crisis

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday, according to ICMR. The Ministry of Health has instructed hospitals to not turn away patients suspected of having coronavirus, and that patients with pneumonia should also be tested for the infection.

READ | 'Bravo' star Andy Cohen tests positive for Coronavirus days after social distancing

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: What is the 'game-changing' Antibody testing for COVID-19?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
US
POMPEO ASKS CHINA TO GIVE DETAILS
COVID-19
PLATFORM TICKET PRICE INCREASED
Akhilesh
AKHILESH YADAV SLAMS BJP
Coronavirus
MOHUN BAGAN CLOSES ITS OFFICE
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE