'Cooperation Is The Only Way Ahead': Delhi LG Urges People Not To Indulge In Panic Buying

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the country, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday urged people to not indulge in panic buying after he received a few complaints about hoarding and overcharging for medicines and essential items. He said this is a moment of crisis and "cooperation is the only way ahead.''

Taking to Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor wrote that he has directed district administrations, departments concerned and police to jointly conduct random checks and ensure that no essential commodities are hoarded and there is no overcharging.

Some complaints about hoarding and overcharging for medicines & essential items are doing rounds.



This is a moment of crisis & cooperation is the only way ahead.



I urge all not to indulge in panic buying. At the same time, none should try to hoard or inflate prices. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 21, 2020

Delhi govt shutdowns restaurants

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all malls in the national capital will be shut. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and vegetable shops in the malls, however, will remain open. Earlier, the Delhi government shut down restaurants in the capital till 31 March. Delhi government will also pay salaries to daily wage staff, guest teachers employed at places that have been closed due to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked citizens to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 am till 9 pm. No passenger train will ply from any railway station in the country on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew'. Delhi Metro will also remain closed to encourage social distancing.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday, according to ICMR. The Ministry of Health has instructed hospitals to not turn away patients suspected of having coronavirus, and that patients with pneumonia should also be tested for the infection.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases pic.twitter.com/Q4YmRVLDDB — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

